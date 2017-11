PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Portsmouth police are investigating multiple shootings Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Columbus Ave. and the 1100 block of Virginia Ave.

10 on Your Side learned at least one gunshot victim also walked into Maryview Medical Center. It’s unclear if that victim is connected to the shootings on Columbus Ave. or Virginia Ave.

We’re working to learn how many people were injured in the gunfire.

Stay tuned on air and online at WAVY.com.