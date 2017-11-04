Police: Parents find Adderall in girl’s Halloween candy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after the parents of an 8-year-old girl found four Adderall pills inside her bag of Halloween candy.

East Providence police said Friday the girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween when her parents discovered the pills. The girl’s father took the pills to the department Wednesday and filed a report.

Adderall is the brand name of a prescription medication that treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Those who are not prescribed the medication and ingest it may experience nervousness and headaches.

The pills weren’t ingested, so the child was not harmed.

Police don’t believe the incident was intentional.