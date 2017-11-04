One person dead, two injured in overnight Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found two adult men with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene. They took the other man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were at the scene, a car stopped at the inspection station at the Downtown Tunnel. There, a third man was discovered with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and released at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the incidents are related. They have classified this as a homicide investigation.

The victim’s identity will not be released until police have notified family. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but ask for anyone with information about this deadly shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

