Health care enrollment event held at Boo Williams Sportsplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is hosting a health care enrollment at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

The organization is on it’s fifth enrollment period and the time span to sign up is a lot shorter than previous years, Gaylene Kanoyton, the president of Celebrate Healthcare.

The enrollment event started at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Before enrolling you should have information such as your household size, home mailing address, social security numbers, and W-2 forms.

For the complete list, visit healthcare.gov.