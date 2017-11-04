Independence Blvd. roadway improvements set to begin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Works announced crews are set to begin road improvements to Independence Blvd starting on Sunday.

Officials say the project will include milling, pacing, and pavement marking work on both Independence Blvd northbound from Seal Drive to Shore Drive and also southbound Shore Drive to 800 lane feet south of Cullen Road.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, including weekends.

The project is expected to cause traffic delays, congestion, and loud construction noises. Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorist of the lane closures.

The work is expected to be completed by December 1.