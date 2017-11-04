Florida State fraternity pledge found dead after party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge at a chapter party.

The Tallahassee police say no one has been arrested in Friday’s death of the Pi Kappa Phi pledge at an off-campus house party.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that officers were collecting alcoholic beverage bottles that were scattered on the home’s porch as evidence.

The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The name of the dead pledge has not been released.