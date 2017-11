HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews put out a fully involved detached garage fire in the 1800 block Moger Drive Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received a report of the fire at 5:10 p.m.

Hampton Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire did extend to a home nearby but no one was hurt during this incident.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

