YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle larcenies on Friday.

Officials say that several larcenies were reported at the Riverwalk Townes in the 200 block of Daniels Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect caught on camera trying to enter on of the vehicles.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.