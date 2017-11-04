Candidates for top offices campaigning throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With Election Day just days away, candidates for the top offices are traveling all over Hampton Roads Sunday to campaign.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring is campaigning in Hampton Roads and around the state for his reelection, and the election of Ralph Northam as Governor and Justin Fairfax as Lieutenant Governor. Here is where he will be stopping by:

Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple with Delegate Jeion Ward at 7 a.m.

3100 Butternut Drive

Hampton, Va. 23666

Ivy Baptist Church with Delegate Cia Price at 8 a.m.

50 Maple Avenue,

Newport News, Va. 23607

Miracle Temple Baptist Church with Delegate Cia Price at 9:30 a.m.

617 32nd Street,

Newport News, Va. 23607

First Baptist Church East End with Delegate Cia Price at 10 a.m.

3000 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, Va. 23607

Zion Baptist Church Hampton with Delegate Cia Price at 11 a.m.

125 W. County Street

Hampton, Va. 23663

Lunch at The Comfort Zone with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 1 p.m.

2163 Cunningham Drive

Hampton, Va. 23666

Get Out The Vote Rally with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 2:30 p.m.

Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway

Hampton, Va. 23666

Richmond Canvass Launch with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 5:55 p.m.

2315 E. Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23223

Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Democratic nominee Ralph Northam will be campaigning at these places in the area:

Third Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m.

461 Godwin Street

Portsmouth, Va. 23704

Colossian Baptist Church at 8:00 a.m.

856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd

Newport News, Va. 23608

The Mount at 8:30 a.m.

215 Las Gaviotas Blvd

Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Gethsemane Baptist Church at 9:00 AM

5405 Roanoke Ave

Newport News, Va. 23605

Grove Baptist at 10:00 AM

5910 West Norfolk Road

Portsmouth, Va. 23703

Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple at 10:00 AM

3100 Butternut Drive

Hampton, Va. 23666

Providence Baptist at 10:35 AM

1331 30th Street

Newport News, Va. 23607

Holy Light Church of Deliverance at 11:00 AM

1918 Lincoln Street

Portsmouth, Va. 23704

First Baptist Denbigh at 11:20 AM

3628 Campbell Road

Newport News, Va. 23602

Gethsemane Community Fellowship at 12:00 PM

1317 E Brambleton Ave

Norfolk, Va. 23504

Hampton GOTV Rally at 2:30 PM

5 Armistead Pointe Parkway

Hampton, Va. 23666

Ed Gillespie, Republican nominee for Virginia Governor will be campaigning at the following locations:

Country Inn & Suites at 1 p.m.

7135 Pocohontas Trail

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

Tubby’s Tavern Kempsville at 3 p.m.

995 Kempsville Road

Virginia Beach, Va. 23464

Wytheville Meeting Center at 6 p.m.

333 Community Blvd.

Wytheville, Va. 24382

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Justin Fairfax will be at the following locations:

Faith Deliverance Christian Center at 8 a.m.

1010 E 26th Street

Norfolk, Va. 23504

Mount Zion Baptist at 9:30 a.m.

900 Middlesex St

Norfolk, Va. 23523

Gethsemane Community Fellowship at 10 a.m.

1317 E Brambleton Ave

Norfolk, Va. 23504

The Mount at 11:45 a.m.

215 Las Gaviotas Blvd

Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Second Calvary Baptist at 10:30 a.m.

2940 Corprew Ave

Norfolk, Va. 23504

The election is Nov. 7.

