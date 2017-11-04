Candidates for top offices campaigning throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With Election Day just days away, candidates for the top offices are traveling all over Hampton Roads Sunday to campaign.
Attorney General Mark R. Herring is campaigning in Hampton Roads and around the state for his reelection, and the election of Ralph Northam as Governor and Justin Fairfax as Lieutenant Governor. Here is where he will be stopping by:
Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple with Delegate Jeion Ward at 7 a.m.
3100 Butternut Drive
Hampton, Va. 23666
Ivy Baptist Church with Delegate Cia Price at 8 a.m.
50 Maple Avenue,
Newport News, Va. 23607
Miracle Temple Baptist Church with Delegate Cia Price at 9:30 a.m.
617 32nd Street,
Newport News, Va. 23607
First Baptist Church East End with Delegate Cia Price at 10 a.m.
3000 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, Va. 23607
Zion Baptist Church Hampton with Delegate Cia Price at 11 a.m.
125 W. County Street
Hampton, Va. 23663
Lunch at The Comfort Zone with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 1 p.m.
2163 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, Va. 23666
Get Out The Vote Rally with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 2:30 p.m.
Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway
Hampton, Va. 23666
Richmond Canvass Launch with Lt. Gov. Northam, Justin Fairfax at 5:55 p.m.
2315 E. Broad Street
Richmond, Va. 23223
Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Democratic nominee Ralph Northam will be campaigning at these places in the area:
Third Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m.
461 Godwin Street
Portsmouth, Va. 23704
Colossian Baptist Church at 8:00 a.m.
856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd
Newport News, Va. 23608
The Mount at 8:30 a.m.
215 Las Gaviotas Blvd
Chesapeake, Va. 23322
Gethsemane Baptist Church at 9:00 AM
5405 Roanoke Ave
Newport News, Va. 23605
Grove Baptist at 10:00 AM
5910 West Norfolk Road
Portsmouth, Va. 23703
Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple at 10:00 AM
3100 Butternut Drive
Hampton, Va. 23666
Providence Baptist at 10:35 AM
1331 30th Street
Newport News, Va. 23607
Holy Light Church of Deliverance at 11:00 AM
1918 Lincoln Street
Portsmouth, Va. 23704
First Baptist Denbigh at 11:20 AM
3628 Campbell Road
Newport News, Va. 23602
Gethsemane Community Fellowship at 12:00 PM
1317 E Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, Va. 23504
Hampton GOTV Rally at 2:30 PM
5 Armistead Pointe Parkway
Hampton, Va. 23666
Ed Gillespie, Republican nominee for Virginia Governor will be campaigning at the following locations:
Country Inn & Suites at 1 p.m.
7135 Pocohontas Trail
Williamsburg, Va. 23185
Tubby’s Tavern Kempsville at 3 p.m.
995 Kempsville Road
Virginia Beach, Va. 23464
Wytheville Meeting Center at 6 p.m.
333 Community Blvd.
Wytheville, Va. 24382
Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Justin Fairfax will be at the following locations:
Faith Deliverance Christian Center at 8 a.m.
1010 E 26th Street
Norfolk, Va. 23504
Mount Zion Baptist at 9:30 a.m.
900 Middlesex St
Norfolk, Va. 23523
Gethsemane Community Fellowship at 10 a.m.
1317 E Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, Va. 23504
The Mount at 11:45 a.m.
215 Las Gaviotas Blvd
Chesapeake, Va. 23322
Second Calvary Baptist at 10:30 a.m.
2940 Corprew Ave
Norfolk, Va. 23504
The election is Nov. 7.
Stay with WAVY.com for continuing Election Day coverage.