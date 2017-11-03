Woman sentenced for “Mystery Shopper” fraud scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Texas, woman was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison for her role in a $6 million fraud scheme involving “Mystery Shoppers.”

39-year-old Timeiki Hedspeth, of Houston, Texas was found guilty of nine charges by a federal jury on June 30, 2017.

In 2012, an investigation began into an extensive scheme that operated nationally and internationally, stemming from Nigeria. The investigation determined that participants in the scheme, including Hedspeth, recruited individuals throughout the United States through email to serve as “Mystery Shoppers.”

From 2010 – 2016, Hedspeth had millions of dollars worth of counterfeit checks and money orders emailed or shipped to her for distribution to Mystery Shoppers, and retrieved and forwarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds from money transmission services.

Several co-conspirators have also been sentenced, including: Toheeb Odoffin (90 months), Zoelithia Williams (100 months), Hafeez Odoffin (110 months), Habeeb Odoffin (120 months), and Christie Easter (130 months).