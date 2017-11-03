Teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia high school teacher has been charged with making inappropriate contact with a female student.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Friday against 29-year-old Andrew Robison of Centreville. He is charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Robison is a science teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling.

The sheriff’s office says Robison twice had contact with the student, once at her home and once in park.

Authorities say they were made aware of the allegations against Robison on Wednesday and began an investigation.

Robison is being held at the county jail without bond. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.