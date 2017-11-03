Suffolk firefighters treated after pesticide exposure

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nine firefighters were released from Sentara Obici Hospital on Friday evening after they were exposed to a pesticide in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Progress Road just before 6:30 p.m. after a nearby business saw smoke coming from the Continental Terminals facility.

Battalion Chief Chuck Knight said the firefighters had to forcibly enter the building when they arrived because no one was there. They encountered a haze that was initially thought to be smoke, but later found out it was a pesticide being used to fog the building.

The affected firefighters received emergency medical assessment on the scene before being transported to Sentara Obici Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.