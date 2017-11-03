Polls from two universities show differing leads for Northam over Gillespie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Recent polls from university’s in the northeastern U.S. shows Democrat Ralph Northam leading Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia’s governor.

The polls — from Suffolk University in Boston and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut — show differing advantages for Northam over his Republican counterpart. Both surveys looked at likely Virginia voters.

The results Quinnipiac’s Oct. 30 poll, for example, showed Northam with a sizeable 53 to 36 percent lead. That margin was similar among likely men and women voters — where Northam had 51 to 37 percent and 56 to 36 percent leads, respectively.

The Democrat also had a significant advantage among likely non-white voters, according to Quinnipiac.

Suffolk University’s poll, which was released Thursday, showed much closer results between the two candidates. Northam led Gillespie 47 to 43 percent in the poll, which is well within the margin of error.

Likely voters polled by Suffolk University cited healthcare and the economy as main factors in their decisions.

Polls released in the weeks and months leading up to the 2017 Election have shown fluctuating leads for both candidates. Gillespie led Northam by 8 percent in a recent poll conducted by Hampton University.

Surveys by Christopher Newport University have shown varrying leads for Northam over the Republican.

The Suffolk University poll looked at a number of other factors, including the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Current Attorney General Mark Herring had a miniscule lead of 44 to 42 percent over Republican John Adams.

The margin between Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican Jill Vogel for lieutenant governor was similarly small — with Fairfax leading 44 to 40 percent.

Election Day is Nov. 7. 10 On Your Side is your local election headquarters.