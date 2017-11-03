Police: Teen dies after unintentionally shooting himself

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old Newport News boy died after unintentionally shooting himself in James City County, police say.

Police were called to a home on Skiffes Creek Circle Thursday afternoon, and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken Riverside Hospital Doctors’ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation found the teen was “playing” around with a handgun and unintentionally shot himself in the head.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.