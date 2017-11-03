Police arrest two suspects in Toano homicide, search for third

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police say they’ve arrested two suspects, but are searching for a third, in relation to an October shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting occurred Oct. 23 in the parking lot of the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in Toano following a dispute, according to police. 20-year-old Adren Garnett was killed in the shooting, and an 18-year-old James City County man was shot in the leg. The 18-year-old’s injuries were reported to be non life-threatening.

Police say they arrested Marques Raquan Stephens-Graves, 21 of James City County, on Nov. 3 in James City County. He is charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang.

Jordan Allen Davis, 24 of Newport News, was arrested by police later the same day, in Newport News. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they’ve obtained warrants for a third suspect, Malcom Shemar Lee, 19 of James City County, and have charged him with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang.

Police are still searching for Lee.

Davis and Stephens-Graves are both being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information about this crime are asked to contact police at 757-566-0112. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.