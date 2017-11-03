Norfolk PD taking precautions on rumors of potential violence in two communities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are taking precautions around rumors of potential violence in two communities.

Police say they have been made aware of a social media post that had rumored violence.

Norfolk Public Schools sent out a message to parents Thursday morning that there were rumors of potential violence near P.B. Young and Tidewater Park Elementary schools.

Police say an investigation has found no specific or credible threat. School officials similarly tell 10 On Your Side none of the rumors have been substantiated.

Officials say they are working closely with police and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority on this matter. Residents could see an increase in police presence.

