Newport News man sentenced to 40 years for armed robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for his involvement in multiple robberies.

Craig Alexander Brodie, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

From October 2016 to September 2017, Brodie carried out a plan to rob female prostitutes in Newport News and Williamsburg with his co-defendant, Kimberly Lannytte Gardner, according to court documents.

Brodie would pick potential victims on the internet and set up meeting spots. Gardner acted as Brodie’s driver for the meeting ups.

Once Brodie was in the victims’ rooms, he would pull out a gun and rob them. On multiple occasions, he would force the women to strip naked and fondle or attempt to fondle their breasts.

During the robberies, Brodie threatened the victims saying things like “you don’t understand, you’re about to die” and “next time it will be worse.” He would also brag about being in the Army and state he was “trained for this sort of thing” to intimidate the women.

Brodie also took pictures of several of the women’s drivers’ licenses during the robberies.

