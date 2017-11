VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A deal to sell the soon-to-close Lynnhaven Fishing Pier is complete.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports the land is being sold to Westminster Canterbury, which has a nearby retirement community. The last day for the pier will be Sunday.

The Lynnhaven Fish House will close later in the year, but will stay open through the holiday season.

There no current plans to reopen the restaurant.