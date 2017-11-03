Lynden Trail joins the Washington Huddle

House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous
Trump stops in Hawaii, eagerly awaits Pearl Harbor visit
Sponsored by:
You don’t want to miss this special episode of Friday Night Flights featuring Andy Fox and Chris Reckling.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have activated DeAngelo Hall off the physically unable to perform list, and the veteran defensiv…
WAVY-TV 10’s The Hampton Roads Show is proud to support the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon — November 17 through 19.
Singer/songwriter Troy Breslow’s first appearance on The Hampton Roads Show.
Former Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail knows all about defense and what it’s like in the locker room. He joined us this week for The Washington Huddle.
Advertisement