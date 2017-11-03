I-64 Express Lane electronic tolling system testing starts tonight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Field testing of the electronic tolling equipment for the I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk starts tonight.

VDOT will conduct the testing in the reversible roadway during evening and daylight hours for the next two weeks.

During the testing phase, drivers traveling under the tolling gantry system on I-64 near Tidewater Drive can expect to see the periodic flashing of strobe lights in their rear view mirror as they pass through the overhead gantry system. Tolling cameras and E-ZPass readers will also be tested.

Drivers in the general purpose lanes may also see the strobe lights while traveling in the opposite direction.

The HOV lanes are being converted to Express Lanes from the I-264/I-64 Interchange to I-564. When the lanes open, variable tolling will be in effect during Express Lanes hours which are 5:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. westbound and 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday.

Once Express Lanes are operational, single-occupant drivers will have a new option to use the Express Lanes during peak travel periods. They will pay a variable toll using E-ZPass. Motorists with two or more occupants per vehicle will travel for free with an E-ZPass Flex transponder switched to HOV-mode.