Gunshot victim on Swanson Parkway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said they’re investigating a gunshot victim in the 50 block of Swanson Parkway on Friday night.

They posted on their Twitter that the emergency call came in just before 10 p.m.

At this time there is no more information.

