Gunshot victim on Swanson Parkway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said they’re investigating a gunshot victim in the 50 block of Swanson Parkway on Friday night.
They posted on their Twitter that the emergency call came in just before 10 p.m.
1/2 Officers are investigating a gunshot wound in the 50 blk of Swanson Pkwy. Emergency 911 received
— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 4, 2017
2/2 the call at approx 9:56 pm. At this time there is no further information. Contact #1888LOCKUUP w/ tips.
— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 4, 2017
At this time there is no more information.
Stay on WAVY.com for updates.