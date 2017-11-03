Franklin drug dealer sentenced to six years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Franklin man was sentenced to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute LSD, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents show that 23-year-old Taylor Beale, sold LSD to an undercover Franklin Police detective on three occasions in September 2016. Beale brought a handgun to one of these drug deals and showed it to the undercover detective.

On a fourth occasion in September 2016, Beale was stopped by Virginia State Police Meherrin Drug Task Force Officers and found to be in possession of twenty dosage units of LSD and a handgun.

Beale admitted that he had previously robbed another LSD dealer at gunpoint after his arrest.

Along with the prison sentence, the court also ordered the forfeiture of Beale’s car, and two guns Beale brought to LSD deals.