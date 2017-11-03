Deputies in York County searching for Walmart shoplifting suspect

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who they say stole a television from the Tabb Walmart.

Officials say that on Sept 26, the suspect was seen exiting the store in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Hwy. without paying for a 65-inch television.

He was seen traveling with an unknown woman during the incident and left in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

If you’re able to identify this subject, or if you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.