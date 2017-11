PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the American Red Cross Coastal Chapter.They were here to tell us about their upcoming “Celebration of Heroes” and how you can nominate a hero you know for the honor. Coastal Chapter Executive Director Marissa Nihill told us more about the event, who qualifies, and how the heroes are selected.

Nominate A Hero

by November 30

RedCross.org/CoastalHeroes

Celebration of Heroes

Awards Luncheon is March 29, 2018 in Norfolk.