7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven was robbed by a man with a handgun in Virginia Beach on Thursday night.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the man walked into the convenience store located at 814 Baker Road just before midnight, demanding money with a gun in his hand.

After he got the cash, the man fled the store and ran into the neighborhood behind the store.

No injuries were reported from this incident, but police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by text “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.