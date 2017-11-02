Video shows burglar crashing through ceiling of Va. Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify a burglar who broke into a convenience store through the roof.

The burglary happened at a Market Express on Independence Boulevard on Oct. 26, according to police. A man seen in surveillance video got up on the store’s roof, and ultimately crashed through ceiling tiles.

Another surveillance video shows the man rummaging through a shelf. Police say he took cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash before leaving out the back door.

According to police, the suspect appeared to be wearing prescription glasses in the video.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.