Slain college freshman remembered during campus vigil

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A slain college freshman was honored during a candlelight vigil at Norfolk State University (NSU) on Thursday night.

Family, students and faculty gathered outside the student center starting at 7:30 p.m., remembering Nicholas Ackies.

“I just knew him as somebody who was always there for you, you could ask him anything, he was always smiling,” said freshman Milan Baker.

According to police, Ackies was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment on Friday.

He had been a criminal justice major and a defensive lineman for the football team.

During the vigil, several people spoke at a podium, including the NSU football coach, Latrell Scott.

“He was going to be one of the best football players Norfolk State had ever seen,” Scott said.

Police arrested 22-year-old JaQuan Anderson in the shooting. Court documents say that Anderson made the 911 call.

Anderson is an NSU graduate and former football player. Both he and Ackies were from the Richmond area.

There, another candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Douglas Freeman High School.