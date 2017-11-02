Power line down at a Norfolk intersection

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A power line is down at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and E Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk, according to a tweet posted by the Norfolk Police Department.

Traffic Alert: downed power line at Tidewater/Brambleton intersection. Avoid area if possible. PD on scene. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 2, 2017

Police say to avoid the area, if possible.

Dispatchers say a call came in just before 4 p.m. for a single vehicle that crashed into a power pole.

One person was transported with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time, according to dispatch.

