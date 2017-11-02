Police working barricade situation in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A block of North Street in Portsmouth has been blocked off as police are working a barricade situation.

Dispatch told WAVY.com a call was received at 8:40 a.m. for an apartment fire on North Street — in between Court and Crawford streets.

Police officials said on Twitter they are investigating a barricaded subject. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Portsmouth Barricade Situation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/Larry Carney Photo courtesy: Brien Straub WAVY Viewer Photo

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.