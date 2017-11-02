Police: Suspect of break-in tried to sexually assault woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News have charged a man accused of a breaking into a home and attempting to sexually assault a woman.

Officers were called to a home in the southeast area of the city around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for a burglary in process, according to police. A woman lived at the home with her two young siblings.

Police say someone had broken into the home, assaulted and tried to sexually assault the woman. This suspect left the home after he was approached by one of her siblings.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Christopher James Stuart, and arrested him Wednesday night.

He is charged with three counts of abduction, attempted forcible sodomy and entering a dwelling with intent to commit rape and malicious wounding.

WAVY’s Jason Marks is working to learn more about this alleged crime. Look for more coverage later today.