Tractor-trailer hauling peanuts overturns on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An overturned tractor-trailer hauling peanuts has closed the on-ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass from Route 58 westbound and the on-ramp to Route 58 westbound from the Southwest Suffolk Bypass.

Emergency Communications were notified at 3:40 p.m. for an accident involving the overturned tractor-trailer. Officials say the male driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Public Works crews are also on scene assisting with the ramp closures.

The ramps are expected to be closed for several hours while debris is removed from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

