Norfolk man gets 15 years for series of armed robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for a series of armed robberies.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Zakee Hawkins and two others committed a string of robberies between August 2016 and January 2017.

The robberies happened at Metro PCS, 7-Eleven, Boost Mobile, Tinee Giant, Fast Auto Loan and Quick N Save stores and various gas stations in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Hampton.

In each instance, Hawkins and another person would enter the store armed with handguns, and demand that the employees and over all the money. They would then flee in a getaway vehicle.

Employees picked Hawkins out of a photo lineup following the fifteenth robbery. Hawkins was subsequently arrested.

The two others involved continued the spree by robbing 16 additional stores before being caught. In total, the three of them conducted 31 combined robberies.

More than 50 employees were victim’s of the trio’s crimes.