Man gets 3 years for stealing firearms from Chesapeake store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who stole firearms from a Chesapeake store on two occasions is facing a little over three years in prison.

Court records show Sean Robert Elliott was sentenced Tuesday to 40 months — three years and four months — after he had entered a plea agreement over the summer.

Elliot was indicted in May for stealing rifles from Gail’s Bait & Tackle.

Chesapeake police said in January that four rifles were taken after a burglar pried open the shop’s front door.

Prosecutors said Elliot stole from that store on two separate occasions, dating back to Nov. 25, 2016.

Elliot is also faced three years supervised released and must pay $4,650 in restitution.