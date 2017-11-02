Local organizations gear up for health care enrollment

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) –Local organizations are getting ready to host their health insurance enrollment events for the open season.

“It starts on November 1st and ends on December 1st,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, the president of Celebrate Healthcare.

Celebrate Healthcare is hosting it’s second event this weekend at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

The organization is on it’s fifth enrollment period and the time span to sign up is a lot shorter than previous years, according to Kanoyton.

You will only be able to use the Healthcare.gov website Monday through Saturdays because maintenance work will be done on Sundays each week.

Time is not the only change enrollees should expect.

“The premiums went up and so did the government subsidies. So, if you’re eligible for financial assistance, you’re probably get a larger subsidy because the insurance went up,” said Kanoyton.

To qualify for a subsidy, you must earn a certain income per year and around 80 percent of those who are already enrolled should be eligible.

Kanoyton said she’s seen the benefits of the program firsthand. “We have a millennial who’s only paying 68 cents a month. We have another couple that was making around $50,000. They’re only paying around $300 a month. The wife was elated.”

Previous users will be automatically re-enrolled, but Kanoyton suggests going online to look at all the plans.

“It’s so important that people enroll now and not wait until the last minute,” she said. Kanoyton hopes social media and word-of-mouth will spread the word.

The enrollment event is at the Boo Williams Sportsplex on Nov. 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Before enrolling you should have information such as your household size, home mailing address, social security numbers, and W-2 forms.

For the complete list, visit healthcare.gov.