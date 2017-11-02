Hero in Flight: A Pilot’s Gift

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — We all know there are plenty of top-notch medical facilities in Hampton Roads.

But sometimes people have to travel far away to get specialized treatment. Those trips can add up fast.

In a special report tonight, see a story of life-saving, free help for those in need. It’s the story of a network of pilots who just want to give back while doing what they love.

“My first angel flight was a young woman flying from NY Metro to junction camp NC, and when she got out of the airplane she said ‘thank you, thank you so much.’ And I sat back and thought, ‘No thank you for the opportunity to serve,” said Robb Alpaugh, executive director of Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic.

You’ll meet an unforgettable captain who’s flown more than 400 people over the years.

At 94, he’s a true American hero still serving the country he loves, but in a much different way than when he first began.

