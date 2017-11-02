Official: Graffiti found on buildings at William & Mary overnight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at William & Mary are investigating after graffiti was found on campus buildings overnight.

A William & Mary spokesperson tells WAVY.com graffiti was found on several fraternity houses and a community building. Campus police are investigating.

Anyone who knows anything about the graffiti is encouraged to call William & Mary Police at 757-221-4596.

The college investigated anonymous flyers that were posted around campus last month. Some of the flyers reportedly contained messages meant to “harass, intimidate or threaten” parts of the community.

