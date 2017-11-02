Company recalls 37M fire extinguishers that can fail to work

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than 37 million fire extinguishers that can fail to work are being recalled.

The recall involves 143 models of extinguishers produced by Kidde between Jan. 1, 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017 — as well as extinguishers that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge, and can fail during a fire emergency.

They are sold at retailers including Sears, The Home Depot and Walmart, and websites like Amazon. A full list of the affected models can be found at this link.

At least one death has been blamed by the broken extinguishers. The safety commission says emergency responders could not get an extinguisher to work at the scene of a car fire in 2014.

There have been 391 reports of extinguishers failing to work having limited activation, according to the safety commission. This includes 16 reports of injuries — such as smoke inhalation and minor burns — and 91 reports of property damage.

Anyone who owns one of these extinguishers is asked to contact Kidde for instruction on how to return it and get a free replacement.

Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at http://www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.