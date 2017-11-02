Chesapeake firefighters train at empty Sentara building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Chesapeake have been using an old Sentara Nursing Center as a training ground this week.

Sentara says it offered the building as a training site, since it is due to be demolished at the end of the year. The building is 45 years-old, and was replaced by a new rehab and care center.

The nursing home is set for demolition and fire crews are simulating forced entry now @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/RDhjOyzHjY — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) November 2, 2017

Firefighters were using the empty building to train with new packs that are being rolled out later this year.

Erin Kelly will have full coverage of the training later this evening.