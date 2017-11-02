Audience: Suffolk Public Library

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our audience was from Suffolk Public Library and they were here to tell us about their exciting new WiFi2GO program. It is the first of its kind in Hampton Roads and Karen Nelson told us all about how it increases accessibility to those who may not have internet at home. It opens up opportunities for online education, applying for jobs, and so much more.

Suffolk Public Library

WiFi2Go Program

For more Information, visit SuffolkPublicLIbrary.com or Call (757) 514-7323

You can also stop by your nearest Suffolk Public Library branch.