What’s Happening: HIV Talent Show, Fall Craft Market, and Race for Breath 5K/Walk

Do You Know Where You Stand: HIV Talent Show

Saturday, November 4th

On Saturday night you’ll want to be in Newport News. J Smith Entertainment presents the 4th Annual Do You Know Where You Stand HIV awareness talent show. There will be singers, dancers, and a variety of other performers. Nationz foundation will also be out there providing free HIV testing. The winner of this show will perform again in December, as the opening act for Grammy award winning Gospel Artist, Le’Andria Johnson.

Where: Doris Miller Community Center.

When: Doors open at 5:30pm, Show starts at 6:30pm

Cost: $10 & Up

Fall Craft Market

Saturday, November 4th

If you’re going to be in Chesapeake this weekend you’re in for a treat. The Chesapeake jubilee is hosting a fall craft market. There will be more than 100 vendors. There will be a kids corner with fun crafts and activities.

Where: Chesapeake City Park

When: 10am- 4pm

Cost: Free Admission

Race to Breath 5K/Walk

Saturday, November 4th

I heard one of the best ways to kick start your day is with exercise. Why not jump start your day at the Race for Breath?

The 5k Run/Walk is put on by Free to Breathe and the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Participants will help raise awareness for lung cancer and fund research programs that are dedicated to doubling lung cancer survival by 2022.

Where: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 24th Street Entrance to Boardwalk

When: Registration Opens 7:30am, Race Starts at 9am.

Cost: $40