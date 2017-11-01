Virginia Beach podiatrist on the other side of the stethoscope

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Being on the other side of the stethoscope can be difficult for doctors. But one doctor has taken her time in the hospital and turned it into something positive.

Wednesday marked a special day at Virginia Beach General Hospital — Dr. Deb Chirtea’s vision came to life.

“I’m just happy people are going to have something to see, something to look at,” said Chirtea, who is a podiatrist and battling leukemia.

The last year has been tough, and the walls of Beach General aren’t helping.

“Beige and gray,” Chirtea said, “And when you feel beige and gray inside, you feel beige and gray.”

One night, she decided it was time to make a change. Chirtea said, “Something that inspired patients to get them out of bed and get them moving.”

She enlisted the approval of Sentara and the help of her daughter.

“This whole experience has been really hard,” said Madison Perry, Chirtea’s daughter. “To know that I can do something with her that will stay with me forever is touching.”

Perry would draw and her mom would paint. They started the project six months ago with a goal of 25 ceiling tiles.

“Any chance that she got any more strength, we would dive right into those tiles and work as long as she possibly could,” said Perry.

They’ve only made 16, but it was time to put them up.

“Mine is so aggressive that unfortunately the chemotherapies haven’t been able to get me there,” Chirtea said. “I’m probably not going to make it.”

Surrounded by family, friends, nurses and coworkers, Chirtea toured the hallways, finally getting to see her tiles in their rightful places. On the front, there were sea animals with colored ribbons. On the back, names of people who have battled cancer.

“That’s the angel for my very, very, very best friend’s mom,” Chirtea said.

Beautiful, painted tiles for what Chirtea says are the beauties of life and of cancer.

“You really, really learn about what is out there in life, the miracles that are in life,” Chirtea said.

Madison says she plans to turn the tile project into a business, no matter what happens with her mom.