Navy: Two deadly collisions this summer were ‘avoidable’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The U.S. Navy has released a report concluding that two fatal collisions that resulted in the deaths of 17 sailors this summer were “avoidable.”

The USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain collided with commercial ships in June and August, respectively.

Regarding the Fitzgerald, the Navy said many of the decisions made leading to the collision were the result of poor judgment and decision making by the commanding officer of the ship. According to the Navy’s findings, no single person bears full responsibility for the incident. The crew was unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves and hampered by ineffective command and control, and deficiencies in training and preparations for navigation.

The Navy has determined that “numerous failures occurred on the part of leadership and watchstanders” aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

The Navy cites the following failures in the USS Fitzgerald collision:

Failure to plan for safety.

Failure to adhere to sound navigation practices.

Failure to execute basic watch standing practices.

Failure to properly use available navigation tools.

Failure to respond deliberately and effectively in an extremely difficult situation.

The report cites the following failures in the USS John S. McCain collision:

Loss of situational awareness in response to mistakes in the operation of the John S. McCain’s steering and propulsion system while in the presence of a high density of maritime traffic.

Failure to follow the International Nautical Rules of the Road, a system of rules to govern the maneuvering of vessels when risk of collision is present.

Watchstanders operating the John S. McCain’s steering and propulsion systems had insufficient proficiency and knowledge of the systems.