Two shot Tuesday night on the Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot on Tuesday night on the Eastern Shore, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office says it received a report that someone had been shot at 14162 Linhaven Circle in the hamlet of Boston, near Painter.

When deputies arrived, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel, where they were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.