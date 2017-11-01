Three of four fugitive sex offenders now in custody

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Three of the four fugitive sex offenders wanted by the U.S. Marshals are now in police custody.

Lloyd “Half-Pint” Howard turned himself in to the Virginia Beach Police Department, ending his four years on the run.

Vergis Land was taken into custody on Aug. 30 from his home on Aragona Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Linwood Tyner Jr. was arrested on Aug. 31 after attempting to run away from U.S. Marshals on his bicycle in Norfolk.

The fourth fugitive, Venny Lonnie Green remains wanted, according to U.S. Marshals.

The four men were wanted on outstanding warrants after they failed to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police. All four are longtime Hampton Roads residents.

The three that are now in custody were also wanted by the Virginia Beach Police Department for violating probation.

The U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help in finding these men on Aug. 28 and has offered a $500 reward for information. They received multiple tips that ultimately led to some of the arrests.

If you see any Green or know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.