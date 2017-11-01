Teen arrested after bomb threat made to Hampton courthouse

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager has been charged after a bomb threat was made Wednesday morning to the Hampton General District Courthouse.

Police were called around 10:15 a.m. about a threat made to the courthouse.

An investigation found someone contacted the court that morning and made a threat. The courthouse was evacuated and the area was closed off to traffic as a result.

Police say nothing was found after officers and firefighters sweeped the building.

Trei Joshua Barnes, 18 of Hampton, was arrested and has been charged with threatening to bomb.

Barnes is currently being held at Hampton City Jail.