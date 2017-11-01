Suspect in officer-involved shooting connected to abduction, robbery in Newport News

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have released more information about what happened days before an officer-involved shooting in Hampton.

Police have connected one of the four suspects in the case to an abduction and robbery in Newport News.

Darone Owens, 18, is now facing a long list of charges connected to the robbery, which happened five days earlier.

Newport News police were called to an apartment complex on Dusk Court — near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard — on Oct. 12.

According to police, Owens and another suspect attacked two men on the second floor of a building.

Police say one of the them blind folded one of the two men, while the other victim was able to call 911. One of the suspects is said to have opened fire, but no one was hurt.

Owens was already in jail in Hampton on charges related to the officer-involved shooting that took place the night of Oct. 17.

That night, police spotted a stolen truck and followed it to a 7-Eleven on Kecoughtan Road. Officers tried to approach the people inside the truck, when someone pointed a gun at them and the driver hit the unmarked police vehicle.

The officers fired shots in the process, hitting three people inside the truck. Police say 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea died at the hospital.

Four people have been charged in this incident — two juveniles, Owens and 20-year-old Leroy Clyburn III.

All four are facing charges of possession of a firearm and grand larceny. Owens, Clyburn and one of the juveniles are convicted felons.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on adminstrative leave, pending the outcome of investigations.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher will have more coverage of this story tonight.