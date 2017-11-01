Suffolk Police investigate Halloween night shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times Halloween night.

Suffolk Police say they were called to the 5900 block of Bradford Drive, Tuesday around 10:23 p.m.

There they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. No other information is being released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to call the Crime Line.