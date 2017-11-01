Suffolk launches new school bus tracking system

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new system launched Nov. 1 will allow parents in Suffolk to track their child’s school bus in real-time.

Suffolk Public Schools says the web-based technology will help determine specific pick-up and drop-off times.

The school system says this program will help ensure student safety and provide more convenience and less worry for parents.

Keba Baldwin, who is the district’s director of transportation, says they’re using GPS systems previously installed to track the buses.

“When looking at opportunities to advance into GPS technology, we look for things that could be all around. Something that could benefit the transportation department, our drivers, and our number one stakeholders the parents and students,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says the bus tracker will show estimated arrival times and locations of the bus on route.

In order to register, parents must have students who have assigned bus routes and can only access the technology via student pin number.

Baldwin says it’s also secure because it only shows your student’s assigned route.

The district says around 140 parents have already signed up and they’re hoping more will hop on board. It’s something that Suffolk parent Marvin Fletcher says he’s definitely interested in getting.

“I believe in the power of technology and if you have the capability to use it, why not?” he said.

To access the school bus tracker, visit the Suffolk Public School’s website.