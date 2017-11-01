State troopers involved in Tuesday night crash on Eastern Shore

CHERITON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two Virginia State Troopers were involved in a Tuesday night crash on Route 13 near on the Eastern Shore.

The accident happened around 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Route 680 (Cherrystone Road), which leads into Cheriton, according to state police.

Police say two troopers were in separate vehicles in a coned-off work zone, located behind workers who were inspecting a traffic light.

That’s when police say a vehicle driven by Maria de la Cruz Vera Ramirez, of Cape Charles, failed to change lanes, striking the troopers.

Both troopers’ vehicles, which had operating vehicle light bars at the time of the accident, received significant damage, according to police.

No injuries, either to the troopers or Ramirez, were reported.

Ramirez has been charged with reckless driving and no operators license.