School bus hit by gunfire in Richmond; no one hurt

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A Richmond Public Schools bus was hit by gunfire while students were on the vehicle. No one was hurt.

Officers say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say there was a fight on the bus, and one youth got off the bus and ran to get two other juveniles.

The youths approached and shot at the bus, according to police.

Tommy Kranz is the interim superintendent of Richmond Public Schools. He tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that it is very fortunate that no one was hurt.